Bucks' Jabari Parker has torn ACL, will miss 12 months of basketball

The news is in for Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker, and it's all bad. The Bucks announced Thursday that Parker has sustained a torn ACL -- his second in just over two years -- on his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season and much of next season. His recovery time is listed at 12 months.

Coach Kidd: Jabari Parker suffered a torn ACL last night and will have a 12 month rehabilitation process after surgery. pic.twitter.com/cv1aSZpKD0 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 9, 2017

It's just a devastating turn for both Parker and the Bucks. It took Parker a full season to get back from the ACL tear he suffered in that same knee in 2015, cutting his rookie season short. He had emerged this season as an explosive player, averaging 20 points and helping the Bucks re-emerge as a playoff threat. Now, after suffering his second such injury on that knee in two years, you have to have concerns about whether that knee will ever be stable and if his athleticism will ever fully return.

The Bucks had Khris Middleton return from a leg injury on Wednesday night, only to see Parker go down in a loss to the Heat. Without Parker, they are short on offensive weapons, though their defense has been much better when Parker has not been on the floor. In the short term, it will make it tough for Milwaukee to find the offensive firepower to push back into a playoff spot, having lost 11 of their last 13 games.

In the long-term, they have to wait to figure out if Parker can come back as anything close to the player he's capable of being. Then they'll have to make an evaluation on how to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo based on that information. It sets back all of their plans significantly, keeping him in limbo.

There's also pain and recovery time, a human element that Parker will have to go through. All in all, this situation is the worst for Parker and the Bucks.