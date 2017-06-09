Draymond Green has 'no doubt' the Warriors will keep everybody together

Draymond Green and the Warriors are in a pretty nice spot right now. Four star-caliber players all on the same team together and Andre Iguodala coming off the bench when he's good enough to start in most other places. They've won a title, 73 games, and very well might win a second. It's hard to put that much ego, money, and talent on a roster together and keep it for long.

Green however has no doubts the Warriors will be staying together for the long haul. It's rare to find a team like this and to Green there's no reason they can't keep all their pieces together despite multiple key guys in need of a new contract this summer.

"No, there's no doubt in my mind," Green said. "None at all. "Stick together and make this thing happen and try to win as many championships as we possibly can. So no, there's no doubt in my mind." via The Mercury News

Green's confident, but the Warriors are going to have to get fancy with their money this summer to keep the wins rolling. Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry will both have their contracts expire this summer while Kevin Durant can opt out of his early. Two of those players are deserving of the max and Iguodala's value isn't exactly cheap.

That said, Green is right to be confident that the Warriors keep everybody together this summer. It's going to cost a ton of money for ownership in the luxury tax, but it's so rare to have the chance to keep a core like this together and the Warriors passing up on that feels unlikely.