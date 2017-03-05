Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons hasn't lived up to grit-grind mantra, but patience is needed

The Grizzlies signed Chandler Parsons to a four-year, $94.8 million deal last summer to mixed reviews. On the one hand, Parsons presented the ability to solve so many of their offensive problems. When healthy, he can spot-up from the outside, create in the pick and roll, play three possessions, get out in transition and be the kind of versatile player they need. But Parsons had two separate knee surgeries in the past 18 months, and there was real concern about what his game would look like if he were robbed of his athleticism.

Turns out the answer is: bad. He looks bad. Parsons has been a miserable disaster on the floor this season, averaging just 6.0 points on 33.5 percent shooting and unable to play more than 20 minutes per game. It’s been frustrating for all involved. The Grizzlies need a better version of him, and the fans have taken to punishing Parsons’ contract. It’s not just the lack of production, it’s Parsons’ social media exploits, posing with celebrity girlfriends and taking trips to “Chancun.” It’s created ill will between the pretty boy Parsons and the Grindhouse faithful. They’ve taken to booing.

But after Parsons’ equally bad performance Saturday against Houston, David Fizdale had some funny, and pretty wise defense of his ailing star.

“I get it,” Fizdale said. “I get that the fans see social media and see him in Cancun. You know what? If you looked at every other player’s social media that wasn’t at the All-Star Game, they were probably at a beach, because I was, too. I get them being frustrated with that and the fact that he’s single and has got girls that he dates and all that stuff. If I looked like that and I was single, I’d date a lot of girls, too. So get past all of that. “This guy comes to work every single day on his game, on his body, twice, sometimes three times a day. He’s a great teammate. He’s really trying his butt off to get his body functioning at a high level. That’s all I care about.”

The “if I looked like that and was single, I’d date a lot of girls too” line of reasoning is pretty much unassailable. And Fizdale’s right. If Parsons were dogging it, that’s worth booing. If Parsons was missing games willingly despite being able to play, that’s worth booing. Instead, you’ve got a guy who’s physically unable to contribute being blamed for his body betraying him.

Chandler Parsons can’t get his body right. USATSI

Memphis wasn’t going to sign a better player last offseason. He was the best available option for them and did all the things they needed, he just hasn’t been able to, you know, do them. If you’re in a market like Memphis, you have to take those kinds of chances.

Parsons had an interesting comment about the situation that’s worth noting. From ESPN again:

“A little shocking,” Parsons told ESPN of the booing he heard in the Grizzlies’ last home game. “Look, I signed a four-year deal. I didn’t sign a one-year deal. The team expectations for me are to go very slow. It’s going to be a long process.“

We never think of contracts like this in those terms. Got off to a bad start? Write him off! Had an excellent first year? No way that goes bad eventually! Deals are built on multiple seasons and players’ injury histories aren’t linear. You don’t play well, have an injury, then never play well again. Sometimes you do, but we’re a long way from being able to tell if that’s the case here. If Parsons snaps back and has a great 2017-2018 season, was the contract brilliant? What if that happens and then he takes another step back? Is it terrible again?

The contract needs more time to evaluate. The Grizzlies have certain expectations of their players based on the grit-grind model that’s brought the team so much success. But they still have Mike Conley, Zach Randolph, Tony Allen and Marc Gasol. They are not lacking in grit or grind. They need a little Hollywood. Their Hollywood just hasn’t been able to get his body right. Patience is needed.