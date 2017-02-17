Kings' DeMarcus Cousins hopes to sign extension: 'It's where I want to be'

Anthony Davis isn’t the only former Kentucky big man assuring everybody that he’s going to stay with his current team. Sacramento Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins said in no uncertain terms Thursday that he plans to sign a contract extension this summer, via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne:

DeMarcus Cousins says he intends to sign an extension with the Kings this summer, because he wants his “legacy to end in Sacramento” and his “jersey to be in the rafters in Sacramento.”

In an interview with SportsCenter on Thursday, the All-Star center said he considered Sacramento to be his home after seven years in the NBA.

“I’m very happy,” Cousins said. “It’s where I want to be.”

Cousins can sign a five-year extension worth up to $219 million this summer.

…

Cousins acknowledged the trust issues that have hurt his relationship with Kings management in the past but said he has found a way of dealing with it.

“I’m a guy that’s all about loyalty and honesty,” he said. “It’s hard, but at the end of the day you gotta remember that this is a business. Your expectations can’t be too high when it comes to trust and loyalty. I realize that. I know it’s a business. At the end of the day I’m not always shocked. It still catches me off guard sometimes, but I’m not shocked.”