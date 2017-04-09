LOOK: Twitter just can't stop making fun of Steph Curry's new Under Armour sneakers

The two-time MVP can't avoid the wrath of social media when it comes to his Under Armour sneakers

Stephen Curry’s had a phenomenal career, but if he’s not careful he’s going to be remembered as “that NBA player with the horrible shoes.”

Last summer Twitter absolutely ripped apart the Under Armour “Curry 2 Low” for looking like dad sneakers, renaming them things like “Shuffleboard Lows” and “Danny Tanner Lows.”

Well, Steph recently dropped a new shoe, the Under Armour “Curry 3 Oxblood,” and though the criticism is slightly different, it’s no less overwhelming ... or hilarious. Here’s a sample of some of the reactions.

No matter what he does on the court, it looks like Curry will never be able to redeem himself with the sneakerheads.

