LOOK: Twitter just can't stop making fun of Steph Curry's new Under Armour sneakers

Stephen Curry’s had a phenomenal career, but if he’s not careful he’s going to be remembered as “that NBA player with the horrible shoes.”

Last summer Twitter absolutely ripped apart the Under Armour “Curry 2 Low” for looking like dad sneakers, renaming them things like “Shuffleboard Lows” and “Danny Tanner Lows.”

Well, Steph recently dropped a new shoe, the Under Armour “Curry 3 Oxblood,” and though the criticism is slightly different, it’s no less overwhelming ... or hilarious. Here’s a sample of some of the reactions.

Steph just gonna keep dropping sneakers that look like Oldsmobile arm rests — Bojan BossDonavic (@Mariannoo) April 9, 2017

Steph is selling a PT Cruiser for your feet pic.twitter.com/QCfaTeB47W — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) April 9, 2017

Never let these sardaukars ride your worm



The Stillsuit IVs pic.twitter.com/6Kbx5Abeg5 — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) April 9, 2017

These are what Darth Vader wears when walking on a treadmill in a hotel gym at 6 am https://t.co/otgwaX0kbx — Dumb Bozo (@davelozo) April 9, 2017

Steph sneakers come with a straight razor and barbasol? — Blankman (@iDame2Please) April 9, 2017

steph dropped some air cockroaches pic.twitter.com/LdAooCtm8Y — weeze (@UncleWeezley) April 9, 2017

Steph really out here selling the leather seats to an Acura pic.twitter.com/OodjQlyiqO — Errol Houser (@KingBoscoe) April 9, 2017

Steph Curry's new shoe looks like it's made out of the cover from Ben Franklin's Electricity journal. pic.twitter.com/lwueON8Ebq — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) April 9, 2017

@JADubin5 @talkhoops These are the shoes 2015 Biff is wearing in Back to the Future 2. — Christian Finnegan (@ChristFinnegan) April 9, 2017

UNDER ARMOR: Steph, what do you want your shoes to look like?



STEPH CURRY: I'm a huge fan of tootsie rolls and wood paneling pic.twitter.com/pOA9enQOSs — professor plump (@JackD00Dz) April 9, 2017

No matter what he does on the court, it looks like Curry will never be able to redeem himself with the sneakerheads.