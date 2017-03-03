LOOK: Warriors' JaVale McGee went onstage at Second City comedy club

Remember when Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr went onstage for some improv at Second City in Chicago last year? Kerr went back with some Warriors players and staffers Wednesday, and, this time, center JaVale McGee got up there:

A JaVale McGee-sized thank you to Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors for coming to the Mainstage last night! pic.twitter.com/DRTTUjbfvo — The Second City (@TheSecondCity) March 2, 2017

Multiple reports indicated there was a somber mood in Golden State’s locker room on Tuesday after Kevin Durant injured his knee. Going to an improv show the next night seems like a good way to lighten things up.