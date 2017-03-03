LOOK: Warriors' JaVale McGee went onstage at Second City comedy club

This looks like it was fun

Remember when Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr went onstage for some improv at Second City in Chicago last year? Kerr went back with some Warriors players and staffers Wednesday, and, this time, center JaVale McGee got up there:

Multiple reports indicated there was a somber mood in Golden State’s locker room on Tuesday after Kevin Durant injured his knee. Going to an improv show the next night seems like a good way to lighten things up.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

