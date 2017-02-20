2017 NBA All-Star Game: Rosters, date, time, online, TV, how to watch, live stream

The league's best will meet in a star-studded exhibition game in New Orleans on Sunday

So All-Star Saturday Night wasn’t great. Here’s hoping Sunday is a lot better. The NBA All-Star Game should be a star-studded event, with players like Isaiah Thomas and Russell Westbrook facing off against each other. The game itself though, is an exhibition through and through. But while the competitive aspect of the game will virtually be non-existent, the game itself will feature plenty of highlight plays that will surely be entertaining.

Here are the official rosters and how to watch the 2017 All-Star Game:

How to Watch

  • What: 66th NBA All-Star Game
  • When: Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
  • TV: TNT
  • Online, connected devices: Watch TNT App, TNT Overtime, Sling, Playstation Vue

Eastern Conference Roster

Starters: Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Reserves: Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, Kemba Walker, Paul Millsap

Coach: Brad Stevens

Western Conference Roster

Starters: Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis

Reserves: Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Marc Gasol, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, Gordon Hayward

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories