2017 NBA All-Star Game: Rosters, date, time, online, TV, how to watch, live stream

So All-Star Saturday Night wasn’t great. Here’s hoping Sunday is a lot better. The NBA All-Star Game should be a star-studded event, with players like Isaiah Thomas and Russell Westbrook facing off against each other. The game itself though, is an exhibition through and through. But while the competitive aspect of the game will virtually be non-existent, the game itself will feature plenty of highlight plays that will surely be entertaining.

Here are the official rosters and how to watch the 2017 All-Star Game:

How to Watch

What : 66th NBA All-Star Game

: 66th NBA All-Star Game When : Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans TV: TNT

TNT Online, connected devices: Watch TNT App, TNT Overtime, Sling, Playstation Vue

Eastern Conference Roster

Starters: Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Reserves: Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, Kemba Walker, Paul Millsap

Coach: Brad Stevens

Western Conference Roster

Starters: Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis

Reserves: Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Marc Gasol, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, Gordon Hayward