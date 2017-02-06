NBA reacts on Twitter to Tom Brady and the Patriots' epic Super Bowl LI comeback

Game recognizes game. NBA players took to Twitter after arguably the best Super Bowl of all time, in which the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit to beat the Falcons in overtime.

Most NBA players had the same reaction you did -- amazement at the game, at Tom Brady, at the Falcons' inability to close the deal.

Sixers rookie sensation Joel Embiid took a unique approach, however, suggesting that the game was rigged.

Wow I'm sorry but this is rigged.... Atlanta didn't burn the clock down, didn't run the ball at all. #Rigged — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 6, 2017

Or the Falcons are just tanking... I don't know — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 6, 2017

Here are some of the other, less controversial reactions from the NBA world following the Patriots' Super Bowl win.

Brady=GOAT. CONGRATS brother!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 6, 2017

Kids if you're not motivated by what we've seen in sports the last 8months. I don't know what motivation is! Clev,Cubs,Clems,Pats, — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady best ever!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 6, 2017

Congratulations to @Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, Coach Bill Belichick, the Greatest QB ever Tom Brady and the entire team! #SB51 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 6, 2017

Brady is The G.O.A.T. Congrats to the Patriots! What a game! 👏👏#SB51 — Mike Conley (@mconley11) February 6, 2017

Brady not only won super bowl 2017 but he is going home to this girl....😅😅😅😅💪🏼 !!!!crazy!!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/1jiPOA8FPw — Marcin Gortat (@MGortat) February 6, 2017

History Was Just Created Tonight- Wow !! Hold Your Head High ATL !! We Will #RiseUp Again !! #BeGr8#SB51 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 6, 2017