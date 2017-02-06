NBA reacts on Twitter to Tom Brady and the Patriots' epic Super Bowl LI comeback
LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and the rest of the NBA world were in awe
Game recognizes game. NBA players took to Twitter after arguably the best Super Bowl of all time, in which the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit to beat the Falcons in overtime.
Most NBA players had the same reaction you did -- amazement at the game, at Tom Brady, at the Falcons' inability to close the deal.
Sixers rookie sensation Joel Embiid took a unique approach, however, suggesting that the game was rigged.
Wow I'm sorry but this is rigged.... Atlanta didn't burn the clock down, didn't run the ball at all. #Rigged— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 6, 2017
Or the Falcons are just tanking... I don't know— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 6, 2017
Here are some of the other, less controversial reactions from the NBA world following the Patriots' Super Bowl win.
5 rings can't be deflated #Brady#Muse— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) February 6, 2017
Brady=GOAT. CONGRATS brother!!— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 6, 2017
Kids if you're not motivated by what we've seen in sports the last 8months. I don't know what motivation is! Clev,Cubs,Clems,Pats,— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady best ever!!!!— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 6, 2017
#SuperBowl WOW!! #TomBrady 👌 pic.twitter.com/dbbmP8hWeI— Sergio Rodriguez (@SergioRodriguez) February 6, 2017
Congratulations to @Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, Coach Bill Belichick, the Greatest QB ever Tom Brady and the entire team! #SB51— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 6, 2017
Brady is The G.O.A.T. Congrats to the Patriots! What a game! 👏👏#SB51— Mike Conley (@mconley11) February 6, 2017
Brady not only won super bowl 2017 but he is going home to this girl....😅😅😅😅💪🏼 !!!!crazy!!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/1jiPOA8FPw— Marcin Gortat (@MGortat) February 6, 2017
History Was Just Created Tonight- Wow !! Hold Your Head High ATL !! We Will #RiseUp Again !! #BeGr8#SB51— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 6, 2017
1unreal#12 u the best all time— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 6, 2017
Tom. Brady. Is. Cold. Blooded. #SuperBowl— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) February 6, 2017
