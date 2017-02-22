Report: With DeMarcus Cousins aboard, Pelicans not looking to trade Jrue Holiday
Free agent-to-be point guard has more incentive to stay as part of New Orleans' core
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday will be a free agent this summer, and, relatively recently , it looked like the front office had to figure out whether to trade him before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline. Now that the Pelicans have DeMarcus Cousins, though, it appears that is no longer under consideration, via ESPN’s Justin Verrier:
The concern was that, with New Orleans failing to build a contender around Anthony Davis, Holiday could choose to sign somewhere that would give him a better chance of winning. This would obviously be a huge setback for the Pelicans, who need Davis and Holiday on the court to be competitive. With Cousins on board, Holiday has much more incentive to stay, as long as the front office is willing to offer a significant raise.
At Cousins’ introductory press conference Wednesday, the center and general manager Dell Demps brought up Holiday’s name unprompted. Cousins, Davis and Holiday are clearly the core, and everybody around the soon-to-be free agent will be trying to make him feel wanted. Davis already has said he’s been trying to persuade the guard to stay, and that job just got a whole lot easier.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Report: Pacers testing market on George
Indiana apparently hasn't decided if it's buying or selling; will the Celtics make a move on...
-
Cousins jokes about his 17 technicals
The Pelicans center has jokes
-
Cousins: Kings' 'dishonesty' hurt most
The center was introduced in New Orleans on Wednesday
-
Report: Cavs interviewing Larry Sanders
Cleveland reportedly was not going to put the rim protector through an on-court workout
-
Crowder holding up Butler-to-Cs deal?
David Aldridge says the Bulls want Crowder in return for Butler, and Boston doesn't want to...
-
Trade rumors: Drummond on the block?
A roundup of the latest talk as the trade deadline approaches
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre