Tracy McGrady, late GM Jerry Krause headline 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class

They’re going to need a little more space in Springfield. 

Saturday afternoon, the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class was announced, headlined by seven-time All-Star, and two-time scoring champion, Tracy McGrady. 

Along with McGrady, the full class includes late Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause, Kansas coach Bill Self, WNBA pioneer Rebecca Lobo, ABA star George McGinnis, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw, high school coaching legend Robert Hughes, Harlem Globetrotters owner Mannie Jackson, NCAA administrator, and the “Father of the Final Four, Tom Jernstedt, basketball pioneer from the Black Fives era Zack Clayton, and Greek legend Nick Galis. 

The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place later this year, on Sep. 8, in Springfield, Massachusetts. 

