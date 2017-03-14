WATCH: Larry Sanders says he's excited to join Cavs, addresses his absence

Larry Sanders is officially a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in a video on Uninterrupted, the center said he’s thankful and excited about the opportunity, adding that he has grown as a person since leaving the NBA in February 2015. Sanders, who could help the Cavaliers as they try to defend their title but will reportedly spend time with the D-League’s Canton Charge to get in shape, said he “spent some time away from basketball getting myself together, started my company out in L.A. and developing myself as a man,” adding that he has been working with trainer Stanley Remy since the beginning of last summer.

“I’ve been personally working on my mind and my spirit, so now I feel like I can bring myself back to you all and put myself out there again, be on the court, affect the game and hopefully help a team win a championship,” Sanders said.

When Sanders left the league, he said that he had been in a program at Rogers Memorial Hospital for anxiety, depression and mood disorders. He also said that if he got to a point where he felt he was capable of playing basketball again, then he would. He made it clear now that he believes he can handle the NBA lifestyle again.

“I stepped away from the game for a little bit and I know everyone thought it was for marijuana, but I had to develop some things on the personal side,” Sanders said. “I had things I had to handle as a man, as a father, as a husband. And, you know, now that I’ve developed certain things and grown, I feel confident. I feel that I can simultaneously handle basketball and my life, my personal life. And I’m truly thankful for the Cavs and LeBron [James] for believing in me and giving me this chance.”

Sanders, 28, could have years of productive basketball ahead of him. He could also decide at some point that being in the league isn’t good for his health. Either way, Sanders will know that he gave it another shot, and it seems like he has landed in a perfect situation.

Cleveland is a sensible place for Sanders not only because it gives him a chance to compete for a championship, but because it is a stable organization with a fun locker room and a culture built around James’ personality. The Cavs are serious about winning, and they will do whatever they can to make Sanders feel at home. If it works out, then this could be just the beginning of a long and successful partnership.