WATCH: Russell Westbrook commits most obvious travel in NBA history

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook went for a walk on Wednesday at Oracle Arena. The only problem: the ball was in his hands. He probably should have dribbled it.

Watch:

Until this happened, Corey Maggette's never-ending pivot was my favorite NBA travel of all time. Now, there is a new king of the travel, and his name is Russell Westbrook.

There are so many unbelievable things about this. I can't believe how casual Westbrook was as he was walking up the court, I can't get over Jeff Van Gundy cracking up as he watches the replay and I'm laughing as I type this because of the way Stephen Curry was gesturing for a call to be made.

The best part, though, is that Westbrook seemed stunned when the whistle was blown. I know the NBA doesn't call every travel, but how in the world did he think he would get away with something this egregious? I love it.