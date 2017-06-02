Stanley Cup Final: Three things to watch in Game 3 between Penguins and Predators

Plain and simple, Wednesday was not a good night for the Nashville Predators.

The Stanley Cup Final underdogs undermined themselves with a lack of discipline, called upon rookie Juuse Saros to mend another porous outing from Pekka Rinne and, most of all, surrendered a 2-0 series lead to the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

With the Final headed to Nashville, where the Preds' play must mirror the energy of Bridgestone Arena if the Western Conference representatives are to slow the surging Pens, here are three things to watch in Game 3:

1. Nashville's crucial decision in the net

Will Rinne return for another chance at redemption? Or will Saros, whose lone surrendered goal in Game 2 was negated by an offside call, get the call in hopes of sparking new life at the goalie spot?

Pekka Rinne went from postseason MVP to Stanley Cup Final liability for the Predators. USATSI

Coach Peter Laviolette said after Game 2 that he would not discuss the Predators' lineup, including whether or not Rinne has warranted a permanent seat on the bench.

Some are of strong belief that Rinne still gives Nashville its best shot on defense. After all, the veteran was probably the biggest reason the the team even advanced to the Final, shutting down the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off the postseason. But Rinne also entered the championship series with a career mark of 1-5-2 record against the Pens, and that was before he suddenly became a liability for Nashville in back-to-back defeats.

Regardless of who is tabbed to man the net in Game 3, the Preds will need a lot more awareness, especially on soft shots, than they got from their goalie in Wednesday's 4-1 loss.

2. Officiating on after-the-whistle contact

Officiating in general has to be on this list, actually. And how can it not be after a Game 2 that featured a whopping 11 power plays?

The officials have had little control in the Stanley Cup Final thus far. USATSI

The inconsistency of the NHL's referees and linesmen, especially in the postseason, has haunted hockey talk for some time, and the spotlight will -- like it or not -- be on the officials once again Saturday.

It's ironic, perhaps, that the Stanley Cup Final's officiating crew is probably under fire more for its lack of calls despite the excess of extra-man advantages in Pittsburgh's Game 2 rout. But the examples of heated exchanges and after-the-whistle contact that went without penalty on Wednesday are numerous. From Matt Irwin's blatant boarding and repeated cross-checking to post-play punches to the face (Jake Guentzel knows what we're talking about), the list goes on.

Physicality is one thing. Recklessness is another. And if the latter seeps into Game 3 because of either ignorant or inconsistent refereeing, it's not going to do anyone any good.

3. Both teams' attempts to put together a complete 60 minutes

The Predators have come closest to dominating for the entirety of a game in the Final, shutting down the Pens for much of Game 1 and sticking right with Pittsburgh until early in the third period in Game 2.

And yet it's the Penguins who lead the series 2-0 and have outscored Nashville 9-4.

The Penguins haven't needed a complete game to top the Predators in two straight meetings. USATSI

Between the two sides, it's pretty clear that, if things don't go their way, the defending champs are more likely -- or simply boast enough talent -- to still claim a victory. Scoring five goals despite going almost two full periods without a single shot on goal in Monday's series opener proved that, as did a roaring rebound from a slow start in Game 2.

The Predators, meanwhile, desperately need something resembling a complete game, and they're not going to get one if Rinne remains lost in the net or they kill their own chances against the stout Matt Murray thanks to ill-timed and unnecessary penalties.

It is just about now or never for Nashville, which could do itself a serious favor by cutting the Pens' series lead in half in front of what promises to be an electric home crowd. But a lot of things need to click for that to happen.