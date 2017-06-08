NFL free agent DeAngelo Williams set to enter professional wrestling ring

Former Pro Bowl running back DeAngelo Williams' status as a free agent hasn't stopped him from picking up work on the side.

Williams, 34, an 11-year NFL veteran, is reportedly set to bring his talents to the squared circle with Impact Wrestling, formerly known as TNA.

Impact Wrestling posted a video Monday on social media showing Williams' arrival at their Nashville office. Williams, who finished seventh in the 2005 Heisman Trophy voting at the University of Memphis, sought out a (storyline) meeting with Impact co-founder Jeff Jarrett.

Williams is expected to enter the ring at Impact's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view on July 2 in Orlando, Florida. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Williams will compete alongside Moose in a tag team match against Chris Adonis and Eli Drake.

The pairing makes sense for Williams considering Moose, whose real name is Quinn Ojinnaka, was a former offensive lineman at Syracuse drafted in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons in 2006. He went on to play six years in the NFL for four different teams.

In April, Williams made a brief appearance at an Impact Wrestling television taping in Orlando when he joined Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnidge to rescue Moose from an attack by Davey Richards.

Crossovers between the NFL and pro wrestling have become common occurrences for decades. Not only did active NFL players compete in a battle royal at WrestleMania II in 1986, New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski made a trio of WWE appearances in 2017, including a memorable run-in at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.