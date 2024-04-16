WWE is taking Backlash overseas in 2024. The card takes place May 4 from LDLC Arena in Lyon, France and is the first major event to follow this year's massive WrestleMania 40 event.

The card is still very much in flux, but we do know that both the world heavyweight championship and undisputed WWE universal championship will be on the line on the card. World heavyweight champion Damian Priest already has a challenger lined up for the event after Jey Uso won a No. 1 contender match.

Meanwhile, undisputed WWE universal champion Cody Rhodes is waiting to see whether LA Knight or AJ Styles will earn their shot at his title.

There are still many more bouts to be announced, but let's get to it and look at what we know -- and what we think -- will happen at Backlash, which streams live on Peacock on May 4 beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

2024 WWE Backlash matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso: Priest became champion at WrestleMania 40, finally cashing in his Money in the Bank contract seconds after Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to claim the title. A little assist from CM Punk led to Priest's first run as world champion on that night. There's no doubt McIntyre has any intention of letting this slide, but for now, Priest's primary responsibility is his first test as champion. Uso earned the title shot by winning a fatal four-way match on Raw, a match that ended when Punk again interfered to screw over McIntyre.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. LA Knight or AJ Styles: Rhodes also had his crowning moment at WrestleMania 40, facing Roman Reigns for the second consecutive year and finally "finishing the story" by becoming champion. He now awaits his first challenger for the title as Knight and Styles continue their rivalry in a No. 1 contender match. Knight and Styles have had issues for well over a month, with Knight winning a singles match at WrestleMania. Now, they face off one more time with a shot at WWE's top title on the line.

2024 WWE Backlash predictions

Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor vs. Andrade & Ricochet: Despite Priest holding the world heavyweight championship, Judgment Day is in turmoil. Rhea Ripley has been sidelined by injury and Mysterio, Balor and JD McDonagh have not been finding success in the ring of late. Recently, Mysterio lost a match with Andrade, meant to show what happens when you reject Judgment Day. After the match, the group attacked Andrade but were ran off by Ricochet. It seems as though this is an easy match to make for Backlash to give some talented wrestlers a showcase.

Intercontinental Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable: Gable trained Zayn ahead of Zayn's match with Gunther at WrestleMania 40. Zayn pulled off the win, ending Gunther's 666-day reign as champion. Gable asked Zayn for a shot at the belt out of respect and lost the hard-fought battle on Raw. After the match, Gable turned on Zayn, executing the attack in front of the champion's family. Things are clearly not over between these two and a pay-per-view match would only serve to move the story forward.