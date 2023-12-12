WWE continues to expand its global footprint in 2024 with major events all around the world. Royal Rumble and WrestleMania will take place in the U.S. but three big cards, including a brand new event, are set for cities across the globe.

The company's 2024 calendar kicks off with the much-anticipated Royal Rumble event in St. Petersburg, Florida on Jan. 27. The winners of the titular matches in the men's and women's divisions are traditionally granted a world championship match of their choosing at WrestleMania later the same year. Speaking of WrestleMania, the 40th anniversary show -- dubbed WrestleMania XL -- takes place on April 6 and 7 in Philadelphia.

Royal Rumble and WrestleMania XL are WWE's only major events currently scheduled stateside. Elimination Chamber takes place in Perth on Feb. 24, followed by two cities hosting major WWE events for the first time. WWE Backlash debuts in Lyon, France on May 4 and the first-ever Bash in Berlin premieres in Germany on Aug. 31.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2024 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2024 PPV schedule