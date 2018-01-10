Georgetown will ban cellphones for 'actual reality' night promotion

In a day and age where sporting events are becoming increasingly tech friendly, flush with phone chargers at every corner and in-house wi-fi, Georgetown is turning the clock back and going old school.

The university announced Wednesday that the Hoyas are banning cell phones in Section 118 on Jan. 20 when they welcome St. John's as part of an "Actual Reality" promotion. The ground rules are simple: no phones allowed, and interact with your fellow section mates either face-to-face ... or by letter using the letter-writing station on hand.

With the world trending towards Virtual Reality (VR), we ask you to take a step back and experience the @GeorgetownHoops Actual Reality (AR) Seating Section!



🚫📱No cell phones allowed

📝✉️ Letter writing station

🗣👤 Actually talk face-to-facehttps://t.co/QjHjrnOwUk pic.twitter.com/2endSMPOFJ — Georgetown Hoyas (@GeorgetownHoyas) January 10, 2018

Georgetown pushed another unique idea previously on a "Millennial Day" in August, where the school handed out participation trophies and offered "a #dabbing safe space" for those looking to blow off steam.

The latest "Actual Reality" idea, head of marketing Chris Grosse says, stems from a turn from the norm as virtual reality's popularity soars.

"The future is all virtual reality, and soon you won't even have to go to games -- you can just sit in your living room and watch," Gross told ESPN. "My job is to get people to come to games, so we wanted to kind of pick fun at the way things are trending and showcase that we still have a really fun product and it's worth it to actually come out to the arena and experience a game without having your face in your phone."

For fans who wish to attend but bemoan the fact that they can't document their experience via Twitter, Instagram or selfie with phones being banned, a Polaroid camera -- the pre-internet version of Snapchat -- will be provided to those who wish to remember their time at an all-time great Big East rivalry game between the Hoyas and Red Storm.