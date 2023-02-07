Who's Playing
San Jose State @ Fresno State
Current Records: San Jose State 14-9; Fresno State 8-14
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Fresno State Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Save Mart Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Fresno State came out on top in a nail-biter against the UNLV Rebels this past Friday, sneaking past 82-79. Fresno State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Isaiah Hill led the charge as he had 22 points.
Meanwhile, SJSU took their game against the Wyoming Cowboys this past Saturday by a conclusive 84-64 score. SJSU's guard Omari Moore did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Fresno State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
The Bulldogs came up short against the Spartans in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 74-64. Maybe Fresno State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Fresno State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against San Jose State.
- Jan 10, 2023 - San Jose State 74 vs. Fresno State 64
- Mar 09, 2022 - Fresno State 69 vs. San Jose State 67
- Feb 01, 2022 - Fresno State 73 vs. San Jose State 43
- Jan 11, 2022 - Fresno State 79 vs. San Jose State 59
- Jan 10, 2021 - Fresno State 80 vs. San Jose State 65
- Jan 08, 2021 - Fresno State 79 vs. San Jose State 64
- Feb 12, 2020 - Fresno State 84 vs. San Jose State 78
- Jan 04, 2020 - Fresno State 79 vs. San Jose State 64
- Mar 09, 2019 - Fresno State 121 vs. San Jose State 81
- Jan 02, 2019 - Fresno State 73 vs. San Jose State 53
- Feb 14, 2018 - Fresno State 77 vs. San Jose State 57
- Feb 15, 2017 - Fresno State 77 vs. San Jose State 59
- Jan 07, 2017 - San Jose State 69 vs. Fresno State 62
- Feb 03, 2016 - San Jose State 65 vs. Fresno State 53
- Jan 16, 2016 - Fresno State 81 vs. San Jose State 74