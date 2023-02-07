Who's Playing

After two games on the road, the Fresno State Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Save Mart Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Fresno State came out on top in a nail-biter against the UNLV Rebels this past Friday, sneaking past 82-79. Fresno State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Isaiah Hill led the charge as he had 22 points.

Meanwhile, SJSU took their game against the Wyoming Cowboys this past Saturday by a conclusive 84-64 score. SJSU's guard Omari Moore did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Fresno State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

The Bulldogs came up short against the Spartans in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 74-64. Maybe Fresno State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Fresno State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against San Jose State.