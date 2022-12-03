Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Villanova

Current Records: Oklahoma 6-1; Villanova 2-5

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Oklahoma will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

Villanova came up short against the Oregon Ducks on Sunday, falling 74-67. Guard Caleb Daniels (16 points) and guard Brendan Hausen (15 points) were the top scorers for Villanova.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Ole Miss Rebels 59-55. Having forecasted a close win for Oklahoma, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Four players on the Sooners scored in the double digits: guard Grant Sherfield (12), forward Sam Godwin (11), forward Tanner Groves (10), and guard Bijan Cortes (10).

The Wildcats are now 2-5 while Oklahoma sits at 6-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Villanova comes into the matchup boasting the 12th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.6. Less enviably, Oklahoma is stumbling into the game with the third fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova and Oklahoma both have one win in their last two games.