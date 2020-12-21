Kentucky coach John Calipari announced on Monday that he has asked true freshman forward Cam'Ron Fletcher "to take some time and step away from the team." Calipari said he wants Fletcher to "reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order."

"Any attitude or actions that are detrimental to this team will not be tolerated -- and that goes for everyone on the team," he said.

Fletcher was seen crying on the bench and visibly upset during Kentucky's eventual 75-63 loss to North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. Fletcher, Calipari said, was upset about his playing time (or lack thereof). He played just two minutes against the Tar Heels and only recorded one foul and one steal.

"You've got to accept your position on this team, whatever minutes you get," Calipari said after the loss to the Tar Heels. "Cam was mad he didn't play more. And I'm like, 'The guys in front of you are playing.' Lance played out of his mind. I thought Devin played better. Cam came in and apologized after, but they don't understand that with four minutes to go, we have a chance to win the game and you cop an attitude, it's the immaturity of that."

Fletcher, for his part, issued a separate apology on Twitter over the weekend for his actions, saying that he is willing to do whatever is asked of him by the coaching staff.

"I want to apologize to the BBN, my teammates and coaches," he said. "I also want to provide clarity on what happened at the end of [Saturday's] game. I was frustrated and let my emotions get the best of me. I always feel I can help the team. I am a team player and it hurts to see my team struggle. That's why I was frustrated and my emotions peaked. There is no excuse for my behavior at all. I just want to make sure everyone knows I am fully committed to this program and am willing to do whatever I'm asked by my coaches. I will never let this happen again and this mistake in no way reflects who I am. I made a mistake and I take full ownership."

While Fletcher's indefinite absence likely won't play a big factor in terms of Kentucky's rotations, it is yet another stumbling block in a season that's been full of them for the Wildcats. They are 1-5 on the season -- the program's worst start to a season in more than nine decades -- and in the midst of the longest streak since the 1989-1990 season.