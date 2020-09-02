Villanova coach Jay Wright on Wednesday addressed speculation linking him to the Philadelphia 76ers coaching vacancy, announcing that he is staying put and content where he is and leading the Wildcats program.

"The 76ers have a great leader in Elton Brand, outstanding young talent, and an incredible opportunity for any coach to compete for a championship," he posted on Twitter. "As a lifetime 76ers fan, I have confidence they will bring in the right coach to build on what Brett Brown has developed.

"I am not a candidate for the job," he continued. "I am very happy and honored to coach at Villanova."

Wright's name has popped up frequently since the franchise parted ways with Brett Brown last month because of his ties to the area, his 76ers fandom and his immense success as a college coach. He has twice won Naismith College Coach of the Year honors at Villanova and won two NCAA championships with the program, in 2016 and 2018, since taking over in 2001.

Each of the last six seasons his teams have also boasted a top-20 national offense, and in half of those years, they ranked top-20 in 3-point attempts. As the nature of the sport has fundamentally shifted, his teams have been at the fore of the basketball revolution that more and more prioritizes the ability to shoot at a high rate and in a high volume from 3.

Wright fields another great team in 2020 and has a chance to win his third national championship in five seasons with a team that ranks No. 3 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).