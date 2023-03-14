Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Washington State

Regular Season Records: Eastern Washington 22-10; Washington State 17-16

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles and the Washington State Cougars are set to clash at 11 p.m. ET March 14 at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum in the first round of the NIT. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Eastern Washington lost 81-80 to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks last week on a last-minute half-court bomb from Northern Arizona's guard Oakland Fort with 0:01 remaining. Guard Steele Venters (21 points) was the top scorer for the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Washington State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 75-70 to the Oregon Ducks. Guard TJ Bamba put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points and five assists.

Eastern Washington have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Eastern Washington enters the matchup with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for eighth best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cougars have only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the 52nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if the Eagles' 6.90% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.61

Odds

The Cougars are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington State have won two out of their last three games against Eastern Washington.