Who's Playing

No. 13 Maryland @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Maryland 8-0; Wisconsin 6-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Wisconsin Badgers and the #13 Maryland Terrapins will face off at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Kohl Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Things were close when Wisconsin and the Marquette Golden Eagles clashed this past Saturday, but the Badgers ultimately edged out the opposition 80-77. Wisconsin's guard Chucky Hepburn was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-6 from downtown and finishing with 19 points.

Meanwhile, Maryland didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 71-66 victory. Maryland's guard Jahmir Young did his thing and had 24 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wisconsin is expected to win a tight contest. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 6-2 ATS and Maryland 6-1-1.

The Badgers are now 6-2 while the Terrapins sit at 8-0. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wisconsin has only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Maryland's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 31st in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.30% on the season. We'll see if their 9.40% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Wisconsin have won seven out of their last 11 games against Maryland.