Who's Playing
No. 13 Maryland @ Wisconsin
Current Records: Maryland 8-0; Wisconsin 6-2
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Wisconsin Badgers and the #13 Maryland Terrapins will face off at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Kohl Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Things were close when Wisconsin and the Marquette Golden Eagles clashed this past Saturday, but the Badgers ultimately edged out the opposition 80-77. Wisconsin's guard Chucky Hepburn was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-6 from downtown and finishing with 19 points.
Meanwhile, Maryland didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 71-66 victory. Maryland's guard Jahmir Young did his thing and had 24 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Wisconsin is expected to win a tight contest. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 6-2 ATS and Maryland 6-1-1.
The Badgers are now 6-2 while the Terrapins sit at 8-0. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wisconsin has only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Maryland's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 31st in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.30% on the season. We'll see if their 9.40% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Badgers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Wisconsin have won seven out of their last 11 games against Maryland.
- Jan 09, 2022 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Maryland 69
- Jan 27, 2021 - Wisconsin 61 vs. Maryland 55
- Dec 28, 2020 - Maryland 70 vs. Wisconsin 64
- Jan 14, 2020 - Wisconsin 56 vs. Maryland 54
- Feb 01, 2019 - Wisconsin 69 vs. Maryland 61
- Jan 14, 2019 - Maryland 64 vs. Wisconsin 60
- Mar 01, 2018 - Wisconsin 59 vs. Maryland 54
- Feb 04, 2018 - Maryland 68 vs. Wisconsin 63
- Feb 19, 2017 - Wisconsin 71 vs. Maryland 60
- Feb 13, 2016 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Maryland 57
- Jan 09, 2016 - Maryland 63 vs. Wisconsin 60