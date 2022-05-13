A bench warrant has been issued for Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez after he failed to appear for his arraignment in Fayette County Court on multiple traffic charges, including driving under the influence. Rodriguez will also have to pay a $200 fine.

Rodriguez was arrested early Sunday morning for careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, according to state records. Rodriguez, who was stopped by University of Kentucky police, is also facing a charge of driving with a broken tail light. The citation notes that Rodriguez admitted to drinking "one or two shots of alcohol" before driving. He was arrested without a breathalyzer test, as his car failed to stay in its designated lane and delayed in pulling over.

As the SEC's leading returning rusher, Rodriguez accounted for 1,379 yards rushing and nine touchdowns in a breakout junior season. He earned First-Team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press, as the Wildcats went 10-3 behind Rodriguez's nine 100-yard performances.

After losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Los Angeles Rams, Rodriguez will play an even bigger role in new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello's offense next to projected NFL Draft pick Will Levis at quarterback. Losing Rodriguez for any length of time would be a significant hit to the Wildcats as they enter 2022 as a dark horse SEC East contender.