Renfroe went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's victory over the Rockies.
Renfroe has come out of the All-Star break on a tear, recording three straight multi-hit games and homering in each one. He now owns an .827 OPS on the season, which would be the best full-season mark of his career.
