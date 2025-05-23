The Royals designated Renfroe for assignment Friday.

Renfroe opened the season with a regular role in Kansas City's outfield, but he started just eight of 20 games in May and has now been removed from the big-league roster. The 33-year-old struggled to a .182/.241/.242 slash line in 108 plate appearances this season and also had a .689 OPS in 120 regular-season contests last year. Given that production and what remains of his $7.57 million salary for 2025, Renfroe is a safe bet to pass through waivers unclaimed.