Campbell will guard the road cage during Saturday's matchup with the Panthers, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Campbell was excellent in his last start Tuesday against the Flyers, turning aside 37 of 39 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to five games in a tough road matchup with a Florida team that's an eye-popping 32-6-0 at home this year.