Bucks vs. Bulls odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 30 predictions from advanced computer model

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the United Center. Chicago is 13-20 overall and 7-10 at home, while Milwaukee is 29-5 overall and 13-3 on the road. The Bucks are gunning for their third consecutive victory. They are also undefeated in nine games against Central Division opponents. The Bulls, meanwhile, have won three of their past four games. Milwaukee is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Bulls vs. Bucks odds, while the over-under is set at 219.5.

The Bulls took their contest on Saturday with ease, bagging a 116-81 win over Atlanta. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 64-43. Lauri Markkanen led the way for Chicago with 25 points and Zach LaVine added 19.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee scored a 111-100 victory over Orlando on Saturday. Ersan Ilyasova filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds along with five assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed consecutive games because of a sore back and is questionable for tonight's contest against the Bulls.

The Bucks have won each of the first two meetings with the Bulls this season. Brook Lopez put on a show in the Nov. 18 matchup, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

A couple of stats to keep in mind: The Bulls have only been able to knock down 43.3 percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Milwaukee rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.3 percent on the season.

