One of the key contributors to the Denver Nuggets' recent run to the Western Conference finals was forward Jerami Grant. Grant, who the Nuggets acquired via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder last July, provided the Nuggets with stellar defense along with solid offensive output throughout the postseason.

With his play, Grant boosted his overall market value, and in turn, he could be in line for a nice raise over the offseason. Grant has a player option for the 2020-21 NBA season worth just over $9 million, but he is expected to turn that option down in favor of a new deal, according to Mike Singer of The Denver Post. Given the fact that his skill set is very well suited for the style of play prevalent in the league today, the Nuggets will likely face some stiff competition when it comes to inking Grant to a new deal.

From Singer:

Grant, who is expected to opt out of his player option, according to a league source, made himself invaluable throughout the Nuggets' postseason run. When the Nuggets traded a first-round pick last summer for Grant, they hoped he'd provide the defensive versatility that he ultimately did. ... Grant is due $9.3 million next season if he decides to opt into the final year of his current contract, according to hoopshype.com's salary database. A league source suggested Grant could command anywhere from $14 million to $16 million annually over several years. The Nuggets have long signaled that they want Grant to be part of their long-term future, especially with Millsap's imminent free agency. It's just a matter of finding the right deal. Not only do the Nuggets love Grant professionally, his age (26) fits their trajectory.

When asked specifically if he wanted to continue his career in Denver, Grant said that he did, but was noncommittal on the subject.

"I'm definitely looking forward to it," Grant said. "We'll see how it goes."

During the conference finals, Grant proved to be extremely versatile on the defensive end. He spent the vast majority of his time guarding either LeBron James or Anthony Davis. He also served as the main defender on Kawhi Leonard during the conference semifinals, and he showed an ability to space the floor and attack the rim.

Denver will have some major decisions to make over the offseason, as Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee are both also slated to be unrestricted free agents. It seems unlikely that all three will be back with the Nuggets, but given his age and skill set, it would certainly make sense if Denver made retaining Grant a priority.