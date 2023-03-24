The new FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Rankings have dropped. The updated list comes just three months after the previous ranking and one month after the Feburary international window. Several national team programs participated in round-robin style tournaments. Others participated in the FIFA inter-confederation playoffs to determine three final spots for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Defending World Cup champions United States are still ranked at the top with few changes to the top five teams since the last rankings update. Australia, 2023 World Cup co-hosts are back into the top ten ahead of the tournament, while Korea DPR fall out of the top ten after inactivity over 48 months. Take a look at the new top ten:

FIFA women's top ten rankings

RK

Team Total Points Previous Points +/- Positions 1

USA 2091.38 2078.5 12.88

2

Germany 2068.12 2073.73 -5.61

3

Sweden 2064.67 2057.9 6.77

4

England 2055.82 2052.9 2.92

5

France 2021.02 2025.85 -4.83

6

Canada 2001.56 2003.97 -2.41

7

Spain 1997.65 2000.31 -2.66

8

Netherlands 1991.45 1996.79 -5.34

9

Brazil 1972.99 1983.32 -10.33

10

Australia 1917.91 1911.31 6.60





Concacaf teams

While USA still holds the top spot among the official ratings, other Concacaf teams have maintained top ten status and others have moved up in the rankings. Canada still hold the No. 6 spot among the top ten teams, while Panama and Haiti climbed the ratings. Haiti jumped up two spots at No. 53 and Panama made a massive leap of five spots into No. 52.

Both teams earned two of final three spots in the upcoming 2023 World Cup and there will be six Concacaf nations at the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in the tournaments history.

Top Ten based on recent form

FIFA lists a few measurements upon which they base their rankings. It includes result of the match, home vs away or neutral ground, importance of the match, and difference in WWR (new vs. old) between the teams. It's all broken down into a formula for each team in the rankings that also takes into account inactivity and provisions.

It's all a series of complexities which led me to my own top ten rankings. Keeping this one simple and going off of recent run of form for teams over the last three to six months:

England

USA

Germany

Sweden

France

Spain

Canada

Netherlands Brazil Australia

FIFA annonuces increased prize money

FIFA president recentluy annouced an increase in prize money for the upcoming 2023 World Cup. The new prize pool will be $150 million, a 300% increase from the previous World Cup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino told delegates at the 73rd FIFA Congress the money will rise to $110 million for the 2023 tournament, more than triple the amount of the 2019 prize money ($30 million). The new prize pool includes $40 million dedicated for team preparations and clubs who release players.

What's next

The 2023 World Cup is just months away and will kickoff on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The USWNT will play their first group match against Vietnam on July 21 at Eden Park in Auckland.