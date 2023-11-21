Australian soccer star Sam Kerr and U.S. Women's National Team player Kristie Mewis officially announced their engagement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing photos from their proposal. The announcement comes just after Mewis had confirmed that she and Kerr were engaged in an interview with People magazine on November 9.

The couple first went public with their relationship in the summer of 2021. Kerr is currently pursuing her fourth consecutive title in the Women's Super League in Australia, while Mewis has played on the U.S. Women's National Team since 2013.

"I think just being out and being two girls in love, I think if we can change one or two people's lives and the way that they feel about each other and how comfortable they feel, then that means a lot to me," Mewis told GAFFER in 2022. "... I think if we can change the way one or two people feel about themselves, they can look at us and see that we're happy and we're trying to be as successful as we can and we're an out gay couple. I think that that's so important."