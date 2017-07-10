Norris struck out one in a perfect inning to nail down his 13th save Sunday in Texas.

Norris had no problem nailing down this 3-0 win against a lineup that managed just two hits all day. The former starter has now converted 13 of 15 save opportunities in his first season as a closer.

