Espinosa is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Espinosa has produced only two hits in his last 24 at-bats, dropping his season average to .166. The veteran looks to be hanging on to the starting job at second base by a thread and may have already settled into a timeshare at the position. He'll be on the bench for the second time in four games while Nick Franklin receives the start at the keystone.

