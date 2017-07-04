Angels' Danny Espinosa: Takes seat Tuesday
Espinosa is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Espinosa has produced only two hits in his last 24 at-bats, dropping his season average to .166. The veteran looks to be hanging on to the starting job at second base by a thread and may have already settled into a timeshare at the position. He'll be on the bench for the second time in four games while Nick Franklin receives the start at the keystone.
