Ramirez completed seven scoreless innings in Tuesday's no-decision versus the Athletics, allowing two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Ramirez turned in a gem after two consecutive rough starts, setting a seasonal best for innings completed and pitches thrown. His strikeout stuff was working for the second straight outing, perhaps due in part to his outstanding velocity, as his fastball sat around 97 mph through the opening stages of the game. Ramirez has gone deeper into the game and with better results through each of his first three starts, helping turn around an inauspicious beginning to the season, and he will carry a respectable 4.43 ERA along with a 1.16 WHIP into Sunday's road start against the Rangers.