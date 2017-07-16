Angels' JC Ramirez: Takes loss Saturday
Ramirez (8-8) gave up four earned runs on eight hits over six innings in a loss to the Rays on Saturday. He struck out five and walked one.
The Tampa Bay hitters got to Ramirez early and often, as he allowed multiple hits in each of the first four innings, but he was able to limit the damage for the most part before retiring the final eight batters he faced. In the end it was a salvaged start which could have been much worse, but the right-hander showed far better control than in his previous outing, when he walked five. Ramirez has been far worse in the confines of Angel Stadium than on the road this season, as his 5.44 ERA over eight starts there would suggest, and it's where his next slated outing happens to be, against the Red Sox next Friday.
