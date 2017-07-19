Angels' Luis Valbuena: Sits against southpaw

Valbuena is not in the lineup Wednesday against Washington, The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reports.

Valbuena will get the day off while left-hander Gio Gonzalez takes the mound for the Nats. C.J. Cron takes his place at first base, while batting fourth in the order.

