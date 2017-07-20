Astros' Alex Bregman: Scores lone run Wednesday

Bregman went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Seattle.

Bregman scored on a sacrifice fly after he stole third base, giving him 13 runs scored over the past 12 games. With just eight home runs and 28 RBI this season -- including a current 19-game homer-less stretch with just two RBI -- he hasn't provided a whole lot of value for fantasy owners in the power categories typically associated with corner infielders, but Bregman is enjoying his finest month of the season, posting a .939 OPS in 14 July games.