Correa went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

It's been an awful start for the shortstop, as he's currently sporting a .197/.286/.295 slash line. However, Correa is locked into the heart of the lineup and posted a respectable .812 OPS during his age-21 campaign, so there is no questioning his talent and fantasy upside. Additionally, the homer probably proves he's completely past the hand contusion that cost him three games earlier this week.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories