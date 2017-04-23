Correa went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

It's been an awful start for the shortstop, as he's currently sporting a .197/.286/.295 slash line. However, Correa is locked into the heart of the lineup and posted a respectable .812 OPS during his age-21 campaign, so there is no questioning his talent and fantasy upside. Additionally, the homer probably proves he's completely past the hand contusion that cost him three games earlier this week.