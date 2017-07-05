Astros' Carlos Correa: Out of lineup Wednesday

Correa (thumb) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Braves, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa left Tuesday's game after injuring himself on a headfirst slide into home plate, and is currently dealing with a left thumb injury. Although the shortstop received clean test results from the X-rays, the team will give him the day off while Marwin Gonzalez draws the start in his stead. He should be considered day-to-day and could return to the lineup for Thursday's series opener in Toronto.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast