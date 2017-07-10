Astros' Joe Musgrove: Could move to bullpen
Musgrove would likely head to the bullpen once all of Houston's starters are healthy, according to manager A.J. Hinch, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Musgrove is in the rotation for now, but with Dallas Keuchel (neck) nearing a return and Collin McHugh (elbow) not too far behind, there will be little room in the rotation. He'll get another couple of starts before Hinch needs to make a decision. If he pitches well in his upcoming outings, Musgrove will likely stay in Houston and pitch out of the pen. Otherwise, he'll head back to Triple-A Fresno and continue to work on what's ailing his mechanics.
