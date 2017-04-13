Astros' Joe Musgrove: Timing is off
Musgrove said he hasn't been able to repeat his delivery consistently over the first two starts, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 24-year-old right-hander added there's "a small tick in my delivery where I'm not timed up very well."
While Musgrove has thrown 67 percent of his pitches for strikes, he isn't commanding as he normally does. This has led to more baserunners than he typically allows, increased pitch counts and short outings. He speculated some aches early in spring training could have contributed to the inconsistencies in his delivery, but said his body "feels pretty good now" and it's a matter of finding his timing.
