Astros' Ken Giles: Fires scoreless ninth for 19th save

Giles pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his 19th save of the season during Saturday's win over the Yankees.

Giles continues to be prone to rough patches, but he's the clear closer for a contender and boasts a 3.45 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 39 strikeouts through 31.1 innings. The ratios don't jump off the page, but his counting stats project to remain high-end marks. Considering the multiple closer carousels throughout the league, Giles is an excellent relief option going forward.