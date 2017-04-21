McCullers (2-0) allowed three hits and three walks while striking out eight over 6.2 innings in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Angels.

McCullers generated 13 swings-and-misses and had his secondary stuff working Thursday. He held the Angels hitless until the fifth and ceded just three singles before leaving. The 23-year-old right-hander has punched out 31 batters while walking just six over 24 innings.