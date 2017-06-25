Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Scratched from lineup Saturday
Gonzalez was scratched from the starting lineup Saturday due to right oblique tightness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez was set to receive a rare start at first base, acting as a spell for Yuli Gurriel, but instead will take the day to recover. It's unclear as to the extent of the injury, though it may simply be a precautionary measure by the team, so consider him day-to-day for now.
