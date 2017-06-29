Mengden hasn't seen the field for Triple-A Nashville since May 23 due to a stress reaction in his ribs, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Mengden had been 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over four starts prior to sustaining the injury. Despite making 16 starts last season, the right-hander wasn't considered an immediate rotation candidate, but that could change if Oakland decides to part ways with any of its starters, Sonny Gray in particular, prior to the deadline. Mengden needs to get healthy first, but seems to be on the right track, as he's already started a throwing program.