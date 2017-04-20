Athletics' Marcus Semien: Transferred to 60-day DL
Semien (hand) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday.
This doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as the 26-year-old just had six screws inserted into his scaphoid bone to help repair a fracture. Semien will be reevaluated in six weeks, at which point there may be a clearer timetable for his return. He is eligible to come of the DL in mid-June, though it remains uncertain whether he'll be activated then. In the meantime, Adam Rosales and Chad Pinder will continue to fill in at shortstop in his stead.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Surgery goes well•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Set for wrist surgery Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Scheduled for CT scan Monday•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Dealing with right wrist issue•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...