Athletics' Marcus Semien: Transferred to 60-day DL

Semien (hand) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday.

This doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as the 26-year-old just had six screws inserted into his scaphoid bone to help repair a fracture. Semien will be reevaluated in six weeks, at which point there may be a clearer timetable for his return. He is eligible to come of the DL in mid-June, though it remains uncertain whether he'll be activated then. In the meantime, Adam Rosales and Chad Pinder will continue to fill in at shortstop in his stead.