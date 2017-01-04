Muncy was designated for assignment Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This move comes on the heels of the team's free agent signing of Rajai Davis. Muncy appeared in 51 games for the A's in 2016, but failed to make much of an offensive impact. In 133 plate appearances, the utility infielder slashed a paltry .186/.308/.257 and a posted a wRC+ of 63.