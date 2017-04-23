Davis (hamstring) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The speedy outfielder was hopeful to return to action Sunday, but he'll be sidelined for a third straight game with a tight hamstring. The Athletics are still viewing Davis as day-to-day, but he'll give way in center field to Jaff Decker, who will also serve as the team's leadoff hitter in the series finale.