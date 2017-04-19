Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Gets ninth-inning call Tuesday
Casilla needed just 13 pitches to work through a clean ninth against the Rangers on Tuesday for his second save of the year.
He had a few days off to recharge the batteries after Saturday's two-run misstep, and Casilla took care of business quickly in this one. Casilla almost surely won't record his third straight 30-save season thanks to Sean Doolittle taking his share of the ninth-inning opportunities, but the 36-year-old should remain a decent source of relief stats.
