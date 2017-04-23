Athletics' Sonny Gray: Next rehab start on tap Thursday
Gray (back) will make his next rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Joe Stiglich of CSN California reports.
Gray most recently threw for High-A Stockton on Saturday, covering five innings in an efficient 47 pitches while striking out six and facing just one batter over the minimum. He'll be bumped up to 75 pitches Thursday, and if all goes well, he could make his next start in an Athletics uniform. Jesse Hahn or Kendall Graveman would seem most at risk of losing a spot in the rotation once Gray is activated from the disabled list.
